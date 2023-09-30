Harlem delivers statement win over Augusta Cross Creek

Harlem recorded a big victory over Augusta Cross Creek 43-6 at Augusta Cross Creek High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Bulldogs and the Razorbacks were both scoreless.

Harlem thundered in front of Augusta Cross Creek 23-0 to begin the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 20-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Harlem and Augusta Cross Creek squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Harlem High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Harlem squared off with Augusta Aquinas in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.