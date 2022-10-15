Buford jumps in front fast to dismiss Hoschton Mill Creek in convincing tilt

Buford was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 39-27 victory over Hoschton Mill Creek in Georgia high school football action on October 14.
Buford opened with a 11-0 advantage over Hoschton Mill Creek through the first quarter.
The Wolves’ offense darted in front for a 25-14 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.
Buford moved to a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
