Evans slips past Evans Lakeside

Evans posted a narrow 16-15 win over Evans Lakeside in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Evans jumped in front of Evans Lakeside 16-15 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Evans faced off against Johnston Thurmond and Evans Lakeside took on Kathleen Veterans on Sept. 15 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

