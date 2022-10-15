Baxley Appling County blankets Savannah Windsor Forest with swarming defensive effort

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Baxley Appling County bottled Savannah Windsor Forest 38-0 in Georgia high school football action on October 14.
Baxley Appling County opened with a 24-0 advantage over Savannah Windsor Forest through the first quarter.
The Pirates registered a 31-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.
Baxley Appling County steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
