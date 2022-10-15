Jasper Pickens County knocks out victory beat against Ellijay Gilmer

Jasper Pickens County put together a victorious gameplan to stop Ellijay Gilmer 27-10 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Jasper Pickens County jumped in front of Ellijay Gilmer 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Bobcats made it 14-10.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Dragons added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.
