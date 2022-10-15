Douglas Coffee takes victory lap past Statesboro

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Douglas Coffee did exactly that with a 35-3 win against Statesboro in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Douglas Coffee drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Statesboro after the first quarter.
The Trojans registered a 21-3 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
