Adel Cook tacks win on Americus Sumter high school South

Adel Cook unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Americus Sumter high school South 40-14 Friday in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Adel Cook opened with a 7-0 advantage over Americus Sumter high school South through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a huge 27-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Adel Cook steamrolled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Adel Cook and Americus Sumter High School South squared off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Adel Cook High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Americus Sumter High School South squared off with Columbus Northside in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.