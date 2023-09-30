Buford Seckinger overcomes Lexington Oglethorpe’s lead to earn win

Buford Seckinger seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 43-22 over Lexington Oglethorpe at Buford Seckinger High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Lexington Oglethorpe started on steady ground by forging a 15-7 lead over Buford Seckinger at the end of the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 22-15 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Buford Seckinger darted to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lexington Oglethorpe and Buford Seckinger faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Lexington Oglethorpe squared off with Greensboro Greene County in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.