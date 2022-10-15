Carrollton drums Mableton Pebblebrook with resounding beat

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Carrollton turned out the lights on Mableton Pebblebrook 42-12 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Carrollton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mableton Pebblebrook through the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Falcons’ expense.
Carrollton thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
