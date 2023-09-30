Dahlonega Lumpkin County squeezes past Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Dahlonega Lumpkin County posted a narrow 30-21 win over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan for a Georgia high school football victory at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High on Sept. 29.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County opened with a 9-7 advantage over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan through the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 23-14 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-21 in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan and Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Peachtree Corners Wesleyan School.

