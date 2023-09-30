Hazlehurst Jeff Davis races in front to defeat Nashville Berrien

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Nashville Berrien 29-15 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis opened with a 22-7 advantage over Nashville Berrien through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Yellowjackets chalked up this decision in spite of the Rebels’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Nashville Berrien and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis played in a 42-24 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Nashville Berrien faced off against Pearson Atkinson County.

