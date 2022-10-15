Storm warning: Manchester unleashes full fury on Greenville

Manchester offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Greenville during this 41-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.
Manchester charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Patriots 6-0 in the last stanza.
