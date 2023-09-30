Lawrenceville Mountain View narrowly defeats Dacula

Lawrenceville Mountain View knocked off Dacula 23-6 on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Dacula squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Dacula faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Buford Lanier on Sept. 15 at Buford Lanier High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.