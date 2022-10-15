Homerville Clinch County’s rally cap fits just right in squeezing Ashburn Turner County

A deficit merely stoked the drama as Homerville Clinch County flashed past Ashburn Turner County 42-18 on Friday on October 14 in Georgia football action.
The start wasn’t the problem for Ashburn Turner County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Homerville Clinch County through the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers kept a 28-12 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Rebels 14-6 in the final quarter.
