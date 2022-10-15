Marietta takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Powder Springs McEachern

Marietta’s fast beginning disarmed Powder Springs McEachern, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 34-16 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Marietta drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Powder Springs McEachern after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a towering 24-7 gap over the Indians at halftime.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Powder Springs McEachern made it 27-14.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Devils, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-2 fourth quarter, too.
