Sharpsburg East Coweta barely gives Smyrna Campbell a chance in blowout victory

Sharpsburg East Coweta rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 44-7 win over Smyrna Campbell at Smyrna Campbell High on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Sharpsburg East Coweta opened with a 10-0 advantage over Smyrna Campbell through the first quarter.
The Indians fought to a 34-0 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.
Sharpsburg East Coweta breathed fire to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
