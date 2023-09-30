Hamilton Harris County earns narrow win over Tyrone Sandy Creek

Hamilton Harris County finally found a way to top Tyrone Sandy Creek 28-19 at Hamilton Harris County High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a small 21-7 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.

Hamilton Harris County jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Tyrone Sandy Creek and Hamilton Harris County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Tyrone Sandy Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hamilton Harris County faced off against Columbus Hardaway and Tyrone Sandy Creek took on Suwanee Collins Hill on Sept. 15 at Suwanee Collins Hill High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.