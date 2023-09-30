Hoschton Mill Creek’s speedy start jolts Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

Hoschton Mill Creek scored early and often in a 47-7 win over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Hoschton Mill Creek opened with a 23-0 advantage over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Black Knights’ expense.

Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 40-7.

The Hawks held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett faced off against Lithonia Miller Grove and Hoschton Mill Creek took on Ellenwood Cedar Grove on Sept. 15 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

