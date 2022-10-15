Shaken, not stirred, Roswell Fellowship Christian cracks Athens

Roswell Fellowship Christian showed it had the juice to douse Athens in a points barrage during a 28-6 win on October 14 in Georgia football.
The first quarter gave Roswell Fellowship Christian a 7-0 lead over Athens.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Spartans got within 7-3.
Roswell Fellowship Christian moved to a 14-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Paladins held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
