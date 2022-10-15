Denied: Perry The Westfield blunts Newnan Heritage on scoreboard

Perry The Westfield’s impenetrable defense prompted a 35-0 blanking of Newnan Heritage in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Perry The Westfield opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newnan Heritage through the first quarter.
The Hornets opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Perry The Westfield thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
