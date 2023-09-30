Columbia Hammond rides to cruise-control win over Martinez Augusta Christian

Columbia Hammond earned a convincing 42-10 win over Martinez Augusta Christian on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The Skyhawks’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Skyhawks held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Columbia Hammond and Martinez Augusta Christian played in a 49-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

