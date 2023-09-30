Brooklet Southeast Bulloch dominates Savannah Islands in convincing showing

Sports
By Sports Bot
55 minutes ago
X

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Savannah Islands 30-7 Friday at Savannah Islands High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Savannah Islands squared off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Savannah Islands faced off against Brunswick and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Sept. 15 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court4h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
8h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
5h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
5h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
9h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
36m ago
Bellville Pinewood Christian takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to...
47m ago
Wrightsville Johnson County overwhelms Milledgeville Georgia Military
47m ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
12h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
8h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top