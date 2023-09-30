Brooklet Southeast Bulloch dominates Savannah Islands in convincing showing

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Savannah Islands 30-7 Friday at Savannah Islands High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Savannah Islands squared off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Savannah Islands faced off against Brunswick and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Sept. 15 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.