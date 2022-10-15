Point of emphasis: Bogart North Oconee posts stop sign on Gainesville East Forsyth’s offense

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Bogart North Oconee as it controlled Gainesville East Forsyth’s offense 48-0 in a sterling defensive showcase during this Georgia football game.
Bogart North Oconee opened with a 21-0 advantage over Gainesville East Forsyth through the first quarter.
The Titans’ offense jumped in front for a 48-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.
