Nowhere to hide: Woodstock Etowah dominates Woodstock from start to finish

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Woodstock Etowah during a 42-21 win over Woodstock in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Woodstock Etowah a 14-0 lead over Woodstock.
The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 35-14 lead over the Wolverines at the intermission.
Woodstock showed some mettle by fighting back to a 35-21 count in the third quarter.
The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolverines 7-0 in the last stanza.
