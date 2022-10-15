Quitman Brooks County overwhelms Blakely Early County

Blakely Early County got no credit and no consideration from Quitman Brooks County, which slammed the door 34-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Quitman Brooks County moved in front of Blakely Early County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Quitman Brooks County roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Trojans and the Bobcats were both scoreless.
