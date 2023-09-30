Darien Mcintosh defense stifles Pearson Atkinson County

Defense dominated as Darien Mcintosh pitched a 52-0 shutout of Pearson Atkinson County on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The last time Darien Mcintosh and Pearson Atkinson County played in a 20-8 game on Sept. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Darien Mcintosh faced off against Lakeland Lanier County and Pearson Atkinson County took on Nashville Berrien on Sept. 15 at Nashville Berrien High School.

