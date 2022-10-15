Milton Cambridge rains down on Marietta Kell

Milton Cambridge handed Marietta Kell a tough 42-24 loss in Georgia high school football on October 14.
The first quarter gave Milton Cambridge a 21-0 lead over Marietta Kell.
The Longhorns stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 28-10.
Milton Cambridge struck to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns outpointed the Bears 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.