Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian claims victory against Atlanta B.E.S.T

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian pushed past Atlanta B.E.S.T for a 17-6 win for a Georgia high school football victory at Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Atlanta B.E.S.T moved ahead by earning a 6-0 advantage over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian at the end of the second quarter.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over Atlanta B.E.S.T.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian and Atlanta B.E.S.T faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Atlanta B.E.S.T Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.