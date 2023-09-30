Bethlehem Christian darts by Gainesville Lakeview

Bethlehem Christian recorded a big victory over Gainesville Lakeview 41-8 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Bethlehem Christian a 27-0 lead over Gainesville Lakeview.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 41-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bethlehem Christian and Gainesville Lakeview were both scoreless.

The Lions rallied with an 8-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Bethlehem Christian and Gainesville Lakeview squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Bethlehem Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Bethlehem Christian faced off against Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian.

