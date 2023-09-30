Lawrenceville Archer prevails over Snellville Brookwood

Lawrenceville Archer dismissed Snellville Brookwood by a 34-6 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Tigers fought to a 22-6 intermission margin at the Broncos’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Snellville Brookwood and Lawrenceville Archer squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Snellville Brookwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Snellville Shiloh and Snellville Brookwood took on Cumming South Forsyth on Sept. 21 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

