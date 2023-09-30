Lawrenceville Archer prevails over Snellville Brookwood

By Sports Bot
58 minutes ago
Lawrenceville Archer dismissed Snellville Brookwood by a 34-6 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Tigers fought to a 22-6 intermission margin at the Broncos’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Snellville Brookwood and Lawrenceville Archer squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Snellville Brookwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Snellville Shiloh and Snellville Brookwood took on Cumming South Forsyth on Sept. 21 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

