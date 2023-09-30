Covington Newton barely beats Loganville Grayson

Covington Newton topped Loganville Grayson 31-27 in a tough tilt at Loganville Grayson High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Loganville Grayson, as it began with a 14-10 edge over Covington Newton through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Loganville Grayson enjoyed a 21-10 lead over Covington Newton to start the final quarter.

Covington Newton pulled off a stirring 21-6 final quarter to trip Loganville Grayson.

Last season, Loganville Grayson and Covington Newton squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Covington Newton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Covington Newton faced off against Atlanta Westlake.

