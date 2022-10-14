Columbus Hardaway snatches victory over Albany Westover

Columbus Hardaway showed its poise to outlast a game Albany Westover squad for a 15-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 13.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
The scoreboard showed Albany Westover with a 7-0 lead over Columbus Hardaway heading into the third quarter.
The Patriots’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 15-7 by the Hawks.
