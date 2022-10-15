Don’t call it a comeback: Columbus Carver overtakes Cordele Crisp County in showstopper

Columbus Carver rallied from behind to knock off Cordele Crisp County for a 30-20 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
The start wasn’t the problem for Cordele Crisp County, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Columbus Carver through the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Cougars controlled the pace, taking a 14-6 lead into halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus Carver and Cordele Crisp County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cougars 16-6 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 30, Columbus Carver faced off against Columbus and Cordele Crisp County took on Albany Dougherty on October 1 at Albany Dougherty High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.