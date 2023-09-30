Lyons Robert Toombs Christian posts win at Savannah St. Andrew’s’ expense

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian collected a solid win over Savannah St. Andrew’s in a 42-23 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian jumped in front of Savannah St. Andrew’s 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian darted to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 7-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and Lyons Robert Toombs Christian faced off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Lyons Robert Toombs Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lyons Robert Toombs Christian faced off against Hahira Valwood.

