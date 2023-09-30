Fort Valley Peach County collects victory over Atlanta Carver

Fort Valley Peach County notched a win against Atlanta Carver 36-19 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Trojans registered a 23-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Fort Valley Peach County thundered to a 30-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 36-19.

Last season, Atlanta Carver and Fort Valley Peach County squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Atlanta Carver faced off against Buford and Fort Valley Peach County took on Perry on Sept. 15 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.