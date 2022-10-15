Danielsville Madison County hustles by Athens Cedar Shoals

Danielsville Madison County collected a solid win over Athens Cedar Shoals in a 34-20 verdict in Georgia high school football action on October 14.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Danielsville Madison County and Athens Cedar Shoals were both scoreless.
The Red Raiders opened a monstrous 21-0 gap over the Jaguars at the intermission.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Athens Cedar Shoals made it 28-14.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
