Buena Vista Marion County takes down Talbotton Central

Buena Vista Marion County earned a convincing 50-18 win over Talbotton Central on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Buena Vista Marion County and Talbotton Central squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Buena Vista Marion County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Talbotton Central faced off against Ellaville Schley County and Buena Vista Marion County took on Manchester on Sept. 15 at Buena Vista Marion County High School.

