Canton Creekview collects victory over Woodstock Etowah

Canton Creekview collected a solid win over Woodstock Etowah in a 23-9 verdict during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies’ offense darted in front for a 6-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canton Creekview and Woodstock Etowah locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

The Grizzlies held on with a 17-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton Creekview and Woodstock Etowah squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Canton Creekview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Woodstock Etowah faced off against Canton Sequoyah and Canton Creekview took on Acworth Allatoona on Sept. 15 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

