Atlanta McNair secures a win over Decatur Towers

Atlanta McNair collected a solid win over Decatur Towers in a 34-20 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Mcnair High on Oct. 5.

Atlanta McNair darted in front of Decatur Towers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Titans’ expense.

Atlanta McNair thundered to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans outpointed the Mustangs 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Atlanta McNair and Decatur Towers played in a 25-6 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Atlanta McNair squared off with Decatur Columbia in a football game.

