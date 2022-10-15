Douglasville Chapel Hill dominates early, rolls past East Point Tri-Cities

A swift early pace pushed Douglasville Chapel Hill past East Point Tri-Cities Friday 38-6 on October 14 in Georgia football.
Douglasville Chapel Hill opened with a 16-0 advantage over East Point Tri-Cities through the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 25-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Douglasville Chapel Hill jumped to a 38-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
