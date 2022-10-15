milledgeville John Milledge designs winning blueprint against Macon Stratford

Playing with a winning hand, milledgeville John Milledge trumped Macon Stratford 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Trojans’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as milledgeville John Milledge and Macon Stratford were both scoreless.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
