Jefferson defense stifles Winder-Barrow

Jefferson’s defense throttled Winder-Barrow, resulting in a 44-0 shutout at Winder-Barrow High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Jefferson opened with a 23-0 advantage over Winder-Barrow through the first quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Bulldoggs’ expense.

Jefferson pulled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Jefferson and Winder-Barrow played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Winder-Barrow squared off with Loganville in a football game.

