Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff denies Athens Cedar Shoals’ challenge

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff eventually beat Athens Cedar Shoals 36-23 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff opened with a 14-0 advantage over Athens Cedar Shoals through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a towering 28-9 gap over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Athens Cedar Shoals didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-15 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 36-23.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Athens Cedar Shoals faced off against Loganville Walnut Grove and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Gainesville Chestatee on Sept. 15 at Gainesville Chestatee High School.

