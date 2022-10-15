Blackshear Pierce County survives taut tilt with Lyons Toombs County

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Blackshear Pierce County passed in a 31-28 victory at Lyons Toombs County’s expense in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Lyons Toombs County started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Blackshear Pierce County at the end of the first quarter.
The Bears’ offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Lyons Toombs County responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 31-28.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
