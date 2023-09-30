Cordele Crisp County races in front to defeat Albany Dougherty

Cordele Crisp County left no doubt in recording a 38-12 win over Albany Dougherty in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Cordele Crisp County opened with a 12-0 advantage over Albany Dougherty through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a colossal 38-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Albany Dougherty bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 38-6.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Albany Dougherty and Cordele Crisp County played in a 25-9 game on Oct. 1, 2022.

