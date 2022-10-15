Norman Park Colquitt County controls the action and Kingsland Camden County

Sure, Da Vinci could’ve painted Mona Lisa’s smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Norman Park Colquitt County’s performance in a 49-21 destruction of Kingsland Camden County in Georgia high school football on October 14.
Norman Park Colquitt County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Kingsland Camden County through the first quarter.
The Packers registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Packers and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.
