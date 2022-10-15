Laurence Manning stops Martinez Augusta Christian in snug affair

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Laurence Manning had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Martinez Augusta Christian 26-19 in a South Carolina high school football matchup on October 14.
The first quarter gave Laurence Manning a 7-0 lead over Martinez Augusta Christian.
The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 12-7 at intermission over the Swamp Cats.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Swamp Cats fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Lions.
