Cleveland White County earns solid win over Dawsonville Dawson County

Cleveland White County notched a win against Dawsonville Dawson County 24-14 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 29.

Cleveland White County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dawsonville Dawson County through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Cleveland White County jumped to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dawsonville Dawson County and Cleveland White County played in a 31-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Cleveland White County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.