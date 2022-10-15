Kennesaw Harrison slides past Dallas North Paulding in fretful clash

With little to no wiggle room, Kennesaw Harrison nosed past Dallas North Paulding 24-21 on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Kennesaw Harrison opened with a 3-0 advantage over Dallas North Paulding through the first quarter.
The Hoyas fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Wolfpack’s expense.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 17-7.
The Hoyas maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.
