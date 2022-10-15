Cartersville dances past Hiram

No quarter was granted as Cartersville blunted Hiram’s plans 37-26 on October 14 in Georgia football.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Hurricanes’ offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Hornets at halftime.
Hiram didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 27-26 in the third quarter.
The Hurricanes’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-0 points differential.
